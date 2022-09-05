Wall Street Pummels Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) After Recent Earnings Report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) went down by -6.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.52. The company’s stock price has collected 8.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/22 that British Cybersecurity Startup Overstates Its Prospects, Critics Say

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Arqit Quantum Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $6.42 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ARQQ was 116.60K shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stocks went up by 8.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.55% and a quarterly performance of -5.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.94% for Arqit Quantum Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for ARQQ stocks with a simple moving average of -51.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -73.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.