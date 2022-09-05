Wall Street Praises Utz Brands Inc. (UTZ) After Recent Earnings Report

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) went down by -4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.41. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/21 that Utz Brands Stock Is Tumbling. Higher Costs Are Hitting the Snack Maker’s Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE :UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 126.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTZ is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Utz Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is $3.73 above the current price. UTZ currently public float of 64.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTZ was 560.50K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.03% and a quarterly performance of 17.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.71% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.90% for UTZ stocks with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to UTZ, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on April 12th of the current year.

UTZ Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, Utz Brands Inc. saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from DEROMEDI ROGER K, who sale 15,678 shares at the price of $19.64 back on Aug 11. After this action, DEROMEDI ROGER K now owns 3,277,988 shares of Utz Brands Inc., valued at $307,972 using the latest closing price.

Stewart Pamela J, the Director of Utz Brands Inc., purchase 977 shares at $12.79 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Stewart Pamela J is holding 11,920 shares at $12,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+29.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc. stands at +1.71.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.