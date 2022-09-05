Wall Street Praises PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) After Recent Earnings Report

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) went down by -3.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $89.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/23/21 that Former Anchorage Restructuring Head Joins Investment Bank PJT

Is It Worth Investing in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE :PJT) Right Now?

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PJT is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PJT Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.00, which is $17.14 above the current price. PJT currently public float of 22.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PJT was 168.47K shares.

PJT’s Market Performance

PJT stocks went down by -6.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.44% and a quarterly performance of -12.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.10% for PJT Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.18% for PJT stocks with a simple moving average of -2.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PJT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PJT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PJT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PJT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $83 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PJT reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for PJT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PJT, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

PJT Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PJT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PJT fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.90. In addition, PJT Partners Inc. saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PJT starting from Lee Ji-Yeun, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $70.03 back on Aug 30. After this action, Lee Ji-Yeun now owns 108,357 shares of PJT Partners Inc., valued at $3,991,881 using the latest closing price.

Skaugen Grace Reksten, the Director of PJT Partners Inc., purchase 500 shares at $84.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Skaugen Grace Reksten is holding 500 shares at $42,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PJT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PJT Partners Inc. stands at +10.70. Equity return is now at value 90.30, with 10.10 for asset returns.