Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/21 that Archegos Collapse Exposes Disclosure Loopholes

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.08, which is $6.99 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 62.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 654.79K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.48% and a quarterly performance of -12.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.33% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $31 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 26th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VNOM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

VNOM Trading at 7.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.77. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 43.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who sale 7,200 shares at the price of $32.68 back on Aug 25. After this action, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. now owns 862,800 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $235,321 using the latest closing price.

BX Guidon Topco LLC, the 10% Owner of Viper Energy Partners LP, sale 7,200 shares at $32.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that BX Guidon Topco LLC is holding 862,800 shares at $235,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.42 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at +11.59. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.