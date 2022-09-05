TuanChe Limited (TC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) went down by -12.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ :TC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TC is at 0.16.

The average price from analysts is $78.50. TC currently public float of 5.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TC was 12.38K shares.

TC’s Market Performance

TC stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.18% and a quarterly performance of 15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 26.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.06% for TuanChe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.01% for TC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2019.

TC Trading at 18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.62%, as shares surge +37.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw -7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -25.30 for asset returns.