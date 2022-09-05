The Chart for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) went up by 7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s stock price has collected 4.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that Bitcoin Price Passes $50,000: What to Watch as the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ :USEG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USEG is at 0.97.

USEG currently public float of 9.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USEG was 219.54K shares.

USEG’s Market Performance

USEG stocks went up by 4.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.53% and a quarterly performance of -22.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.24% for U.S. Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.79% for USEG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USEG reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for USEG stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on May 14th, 2012.

USEG Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp. saw 9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Keys Randall D, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.25 back on Dec 14. After this action, Keys Randall D now owns 35,000 shares of U.S. Energy Corp., valued at $16,250 using the latest closing price.

Keys Randall D, the Director of U.S. Energy Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $3.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Keys Randall D is holding 30,000 shares at $18,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.