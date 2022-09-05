The Chart for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went down by -6.23%. The company’s stock price has collected -25.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $20.00. SPRC currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 9.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 1.72M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went down by -25.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.65% and a quarterly performance of -75.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.46% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.56% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -80.14% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -50.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares sank -41.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -25.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0058. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -87.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.