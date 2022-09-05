The Chart for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) went down by -6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.31. The company’s stock price has collected -4.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :REKR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REKR is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rekor Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $3.09 above the current price. REKR currently public float of 42.54M and currently shorts hold a 7.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REKR was 866.76K shares.

REKR’s Market Performance

REKR stocks went down by -4.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.33% and a quarterly performance of -43.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.34% for REKR stocks with a simple moving average of -67.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at -29.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -33.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5860. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw -81.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 243,902 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 6,089,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $523,804 using the latest closing price.

Hen Eyal, the CFO of Rekor Systems Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Hen Eyal is holding 59,034 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.38 for the present operating margin

+31.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc. stands at -187.33. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -34.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.