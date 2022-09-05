The Chart for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.78. The company’s stock price has collected -3.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ :REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REG is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Regency Centers Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.85, which is $9.11 above the current price. REG currently public float of 169.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REG was 835.48K shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stocks went down by -3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.71% and a quarterly performance of -9.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for Regency Centers Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.43% for REG stocks with a simple moving average of -10.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $56 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to REG, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

REG Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.83. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, who sale 4,330 shares at the price of $69.81 back on Mar 09. After this action, WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW now owns 9,178 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $302,275 using the latest closing price.

WATTLES THOMAS G, the Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 2,105 shares at $73.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that WATTLES THOMAS G is holding 48,464 shares at $155,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.81 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +32.74. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.