Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) went down by -3.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s stock price has collected -11.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ :RMNI) Right Now?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMNI is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Rimini Street Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.13, which is $4.45 above the current price. RMNI currently public float of 51.36M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMNI was 361.69K shares.

RMNI’s Market Performance

RMNI stocks went down by -11.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.87% and a quarterly performance of -31.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.31% for Rimini Street Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.42% for RMNI stocks with a simple moving average of -19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMNI stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for RMNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RMNI in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMNI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for RMNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to RMNI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

RMNI Trading at -21.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -17.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Rimini Street Inc. saw -21.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Lyskawa Nancy, who sale 5,238 shares at the price of $5.83 back on Aug 04. After this action, Lyskawa Nancy now owns 72,589 shares of Rimini Street Inc., valued at $30,517 using the latest closing price.

Rowe David W., the EVP, Global Transformation of Rimini Street Inc., sale 12,529 shares at $5.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Rowe David W. is holding 313,760 shares at $72,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.10 for the present operating margin

+63.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc. stands at +19.16. Equity return is now at value -64.00, with 17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.