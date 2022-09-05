Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG)

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) went down by -3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s stock price has collected -8.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PNTG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Pennant Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.60, which is $4.79 above the current price. PNTG currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNTG was 117.75K shares.

PNTG’s Market Performance

PNTG stocks went down by -8.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of -19.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for The Pennant Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.83% for PNTG stocks with a simple moving average of -12.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNTG stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PNTG in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNTG reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for PNTG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PNTG, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

PNTG Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNTG fell by -8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, The Pennant Group Inc. saw -35.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNTG starting from Freeman Jennifer, who sale 1,102 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jul 14. After this action, Freeman Jennifer now owns 15,418 shares of The Pennant Group Inc., valued at $11,846 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Christopher R., the Director of The Pennant Group Inc., sale 2,818 shares at $16.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Christensen Christopher R. is holding 152,405 shares at $45,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.54 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Pennant Group Inc. stands at +0.61. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.