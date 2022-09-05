OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.18. The company’s stock price has collected -4.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ :OPRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPRX is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for OptimizeRx Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.83, which is $14.0 above the current price. OPRX currently public float of 15.74M and currently shorts hold a 6.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPRX was 257.24K shares.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX stocks went down by -4.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.75% and a quarterly performance of -42.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.51% for OptimizeRx Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.75% for OPRX stocks with a simple moving average of -60.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $38 based on the research report published on July 15th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRX reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for OPRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPRX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

OPRX Trading at -34.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -38.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw -75.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from Odence-Ford Marion, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Aug 26. After this action, Odence-Ford Marion now owns 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $15,750 using the latest closing price.

FEBBO WILLIAM J, the CEO of OptimizeRx Corporation, purchase 10,700 shares at $15.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that FEBBO WILLIAM J is holding 461,772 shares at $163,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+45.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corporation stands at +0.62. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.