OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.79. The company’s stock price has collected -5.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEW) Right Now?

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for OneWater Marine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.83, which is $13.15 above the current price. ONEW currently public float of 9.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEW was 87.25K shares.

ONEW’s Market Performance

ONEW stocks went down by -5.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.34% and a quarterly performance of 12.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for OneWater Marine Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.97% for ONEW stocks with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ONEW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONEW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $45 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEW reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for ONEW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEW, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

ONEW Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEW fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.68. In addition, OneWater Marine Inc. saw -36.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEW starting from Troiano John, who sale 9,059 shares at the price of $40.49 back on Mar 18. After this action, Troiano John now owns 55,722 shares of OneWater Marine Inc., valued at $366,799 using the latest closing price.

Troiano John, the Director of OneWater Marine Inc., sale 43,135 shares at $40.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Troiano John is holding 0 shares at $1,729,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.46 for the present operating margin

+28.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneWater Marine Inc. stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 31.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.74. Equity return is now at value 44.70, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW), the company’s capital structure generated 140.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.49. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.64 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.