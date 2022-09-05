Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) went down by -13.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CMRA) Right Now?

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.99 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CMRA was 3.94M shares.

CMRA’s Market Performance

CMRA stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.49% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.43% for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.91% for CMRA stocks with a simple moving average of -74.89% for the last 200 days.

CMRA Trading at -26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.09%, as shares sank -33.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRA rose by +3.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4355. In addition, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. saw -81.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRA

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.