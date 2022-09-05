Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) went up by 3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.78. The company’s stock price has collected -2.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE :ASA) Right Now?

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.72 x from its present earnings ratio.

ASA currently public float of 19.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASA was 57.24K shares.

ASA’s Market Performance

ASA stocks went down by -2.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.44% and a quarterly performance of -25.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.43% for ASA stocks with a simple moving average of -27.47% for the last 200 days.

ASA Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASA fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited saw -33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASA starting from Donovan William, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $13.57 back on Jul 25. After this action, Donovan William now owns 2,500 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited, valued at $6,785 using the latest closing price.

Hoene Mary Joan, the Director of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited, purchase 100 shares at $14.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Hoene Mary Joan is holding 6,000 shares at $1,428 based on the most recent closing price.