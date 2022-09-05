Locafy Limited (LCFY) Just Got Our Attention

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) went down by -4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ :LCFY) Right Now?

LCFY currently public float of 15.00M and currently shorts hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LCFY was 160.42K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LCFY’s Market Performance

LCFY stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.71% and a quarterly performance of -17.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.21% for Locafy Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for LCFY stocks with a simple moving average of -30.31% for the last 200 days.

LCFY Trading at 23.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.99%, as shares surge +15.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCFY rose by +11.84%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6586. In addition, Locafy Limited saw -79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.