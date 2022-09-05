LiveOne Inc. (LVO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) went up by 9.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.57. The company’s stock price has collected 9.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ :LVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LVO is at 1.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LVO currently public float of 62.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LVO was 495.53K shares.

LVO’s Market Performance

LVO stocks went up by 9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.20% and a quarterly performance of 13.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.69% for LiveOne Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.19% for LVO stocks with a simple moving average of -4.23% for the last 200 days.

LVO Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -23.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVO rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0719. In addition, LiveOne Inc. saw -22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LVO starting from ELLIN ROBERT S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Aug 30. After this action, ELLIN ROBERT S now owns 2,004,666 shares of LiveOne Inc., valued at $9,148 using the latest closing price.

ELLIN ROBERT S, the CEO & Chairman of LiveOne Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that ELLIN ROBERT S is holding 1,994,666 shares at $9,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.18 for the present operating margin

+12.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveOne Inc. stands at -37.53. Equity return is now at value 660.00, with -43.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.