Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) a Keeper?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) went down by -3.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.44. The company’s stock price has collected 1.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VNDA) Right Now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNDA is at 0.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$0.38 below the current price. VNDA currently public float of 54.49M and currently shorts hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNDA was 465.39K shares.

VNDA’s Market Performance

VNDA stocks went up by 1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of 2.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.74% for VNDA stocks with a simple moving average of -15.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VNDA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at -4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -33.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Wijkstrom Joakim, who sale 3,605 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Aug 22. After this action, Wijkstrom Joakim now owns 96,673 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $37,007 using the latest closing price.

Williams Timothy, the SVP & General Counsel of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,300 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Williams Timothy is holding 95,551 shares at $85,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+89.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +12.34. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.