Is Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) a Keeper?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65. The company’s stock price has collected -3.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE :TGS) Right Now?

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGS is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.98, which is -$1.15 below the current price. TGS currently public float of 152.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGS was 114.04K shares.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS stocks went down by -3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.71% for TGS stocks with a simple moving average of 22.79% for the last 200 days.

TGS Trading at 20.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +17.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. saw 55.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.37 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. stands at +24.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.