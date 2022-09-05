Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)?

Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) went up by 6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.26. The company’s stock price has collected -10.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :LRMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LRMR is at 1.20.

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $5.24 above the current price. LRMR currently public float of 17.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LRMR was 206.46K shares.

LRMR’s Market Performance

LRMR stocks went down by -10.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.81% and a quarterly performance of 5.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.75% for Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.13% for LRMR stocks with a simple moving average of -45.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

William Blair gave a rating of “Outperform” to LRMR, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

LRMR Trading at 27.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares surge +80.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR fell by -10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc. saw -74.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

Equity return is now at value -71.50, with -57.90 for asset returns.