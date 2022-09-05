Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)?

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) went up by 4.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.63. The company’s stock price has collected -10.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ :HYRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYRE is at 2.86.

HYRE currently public float of 19.04M and currently shorts hold a 11.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYRE was 366.51K shares.

HYRE’s Market Performance

HYRE stocks went down by -10.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.13% and a quarterly performance of -23.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.76% for HyreCar Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.93% for HYRE stocks with a simple moving average of -65.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYRE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for HYRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYRE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $10.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYRE reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for HYRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HYRE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

HYRE Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYRE fell by -10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9889. In addition, HyreCar Inc. saw -82.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYRE starting from Furnari Michael, who sale 79,174 shares at the price of $17.63 back on Jul 22. After this action, Furnari Michael now owns 444,885 shares of HyreCar Inc., valued at $1,395,838 using the latest closing price.

Furnari Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of HyreCar Inc., sale 79,174 shares at $17.63 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Furnari Joseph is holding 468,185 shares at $1,395,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYRE

Equity return is now at value -598.90, with -125.20 for asset returns.