Is QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) a Keeper?

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) went down by -4.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -5.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ :QTEK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for QualTek Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.33, which is $4.46 above the current price. QTEK currently public float of 21.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QTEK was 195.22K shares.

QTEK’s Market Performance

QTEK stocks went down by -5.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.61% and a quarterly performance of 11.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.05% for QualTek Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for QTEK stocks with a simple moving average of -58.99% for the last 200 days.

QTEK Trading at 21.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.70%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTEK fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8460. In addition, QualTek Services Inc. saw -81.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTEK starting from SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Aug 19. After this action, SPITTLER ADAM PAUL now owns 12,750 shares of QualTek Services Inc., valued at $10,505 using the latest closing price.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, the Chief Financial Officer of QualTek Services Inc., purchase 7,250 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that SPITTLER ADAM PAUL is holding 7,250 shares at $10,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTEK

Equity return is now at value -44.60, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.