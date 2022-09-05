Is Greenhill & Co. Inc. (GHL) a Keeper?

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s stock price has collected -8.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE :GHL) Right Now?

Greenhill & Co. Inc. (NYSE:GHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GHL is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.17, which is $4.04 above the current price. GHL currently public float of 12.16M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHL was 298.64K shares.

GHL’s Market Performance

GHL stocks went down by -8.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.61% and a quarterly performance of -40.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Greenhill & Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.33% for GHL stocks with a simple moving average of -48.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GHL stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GHL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GHL in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GHL reach a price target of $15.50. The rating they have provided for GHL stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to GHL, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

GHL Trading at -16.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHL fell by -8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.27. In addition, Greenhill & Co. Inc. saw -60.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHL starting from BOK SCOTT L, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, BOK SCOTT L now owns 1,598,449 shares of Greenhill & Co. Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

BOK SCOTT L, the Chairman & CEO of Greenhill & Co. Inc., purchase 32,000 shares at $7.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BOK SCOTT L is holding 1,568,449 shares at $251,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.44 for the present operating margin

+95.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenhill & Co. Inc. stands at +13.32. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.