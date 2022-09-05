Is Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) a Keeper?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/22/22 that World Water Day raises alarm for groundwater and ‘forever chemicals’ — how to invest

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CWCO) Right Now?

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWCO is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is $3.37 above the current price. CWCO currently public float of 14.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWCO was 86.75K shares.

CWCO’s Market Performance

CWCO stocks went down by -1.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.19% and a quarterly performance of 10.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.20% for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.21% for CWCO stocks with a simple moving average of 33.68% for the last 200 days.

CWCO Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWCO fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.83. In addition, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. saw 51.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWCO starting from PERGANDE WILMER F., who sale 5,309 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Jun 09. After this action, PERGANDE WILMER F. now owns 30,639 shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd., valued at $76,290 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+35.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stands at +5.16. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.