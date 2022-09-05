Is Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) a Keeper?

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected -10.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :IONM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IONM is at -0.25.

IONM currently public float of 8.29M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONM was 835.85K shares.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM stocks went down by -10.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -57.14% and a quarterly performance of -44.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.65% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -32.73% for IONM stocks with a simple moving average of -76.91% for the last 200 days.

IONM Trading at -33.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -64.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2558. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -83.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 612,566 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Aug 05. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $2,632,912 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the below 10% of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 186,837 shares at $2.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 1,362,566 shares at $518,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Equity return is now at value -28.90, with -17.10 for asset returns.