Is a Correction Looming Ahead for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) went up by 3.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s stock price has collected 12.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ :SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SoundHound AI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $4.02 above the current price. SOUN currently public float of 117.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOUN was 890.09K shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stocks went up by 12.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.54% and a quarterly performance of -58.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.15% for SOUN stocks with a simple moving average of -31.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

SOUN Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +12.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw -55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 5,043 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Aug 20. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,055,350 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $14,776 using the latest closing price.

Ball Eric R., the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that Ball Eric R. is holding 580,250 shares at $96,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.