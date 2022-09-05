Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Paltalk Inc. (PALT)

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.20. The company’s stock price has collected -8.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ :PALT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PALT is at -0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Paltalk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. PALT currently public float of 4.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PALT was 485.38K shares.

PALT’s Market Performance

PALT stocks went down by -8.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.51% and a quarterly performance of -18.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Paltalk Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.78% for PALT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.64% for the last 200 days.

PALT Trading at -13.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares sank -13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALT fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7575. In addition, Paltalk Inc. saw -41.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PALT starting from Katz Jason, who purchase 5,900 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Aug 24. After this action, Katz Jason now owns 625,912 shares of Paltalk Inc., valued at $10,561 using the latest closing price.

Katz Jason, the CEO, President, COO & Chairman of Paltalk Inc., purchase 9,100 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Katz Jason is holding 620,012 shares at $16,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PALT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.64 for the present operating margin

+76.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paltalk Inc. stands at +9.98. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -8.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.00.