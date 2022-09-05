Is a Correction Looming Ahead for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) went down by -6.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected -9.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :EYPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is at 1.25.

EYPT currently public float of 30.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EYPT was 159.62K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stocks went down by -9.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.89% and a quarterly performance of 2.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.06% for EYPT stocks with a simple moving average of -16.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYPT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for EYPT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to EYPT, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

EYPT Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.47. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from Pine Michael Craig, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.21 back on Mar 14. After this action, Pine Michael Craig now owns 1,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,210 using the latest closing price.

Lurker Nancy, the President & CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Lurker Nancy is holding 103,546 shares at $201,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -33.60 for asset returns.