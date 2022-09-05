Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH)

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) went down by -6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.55. The company’s stock price has collected -7.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/28/22 that As Omicron Spreads, New PCR-Like At-Home Covid Tests Provide Fast, Accurate Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ :HLTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cue Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.25, which is $4.96 above the current price. HLTH currently public float of 125.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLTH was 838.07K shares.

HLTH’s Market Performance

HLTH stocks went down by -7.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.08% and a quarterly performance of -37.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Cue Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.22% for HLTH stocks with a simple moving average of -54.08% for the last 200 days.

HLTH Trading at -10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Cue Health Inc. saw -75.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLTH starting from Sever Clint, who sale 26,664 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Sep 01. After this action, Sever Clint now owns 3,986,188 shares of Cue Health Inc., valued at $90,551 using the latest closing price.

Sever Clint, the Chief Product Officer of Cue Health Inc., sale 26,664 shares at $3.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Sever Clint is holding 3,986,188 shares at $87,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc. stands at +5.36. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.