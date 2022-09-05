Is a Correction Looming Ahead for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) went up by 5.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s stock price has collected -13.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ADTH) Right Now?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.83, which is $4.19 above the current price. ADTH currently public float of 79.39M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADTH was 343.18K shares.

ADTH’s Market Performance

ADTH stocks went down by -13.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.43% and a quarterly performance of -67.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.87% for ADTH stocks with a simple moving average of -60.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADTH reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ADTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ADTH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

ADTH Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -23.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH fell by -13.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. saw -55.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+49.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. stands at +15.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.