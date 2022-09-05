Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ooma Inc. (OOMA)

Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) went up by 8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.28. The company’s stock price has collected -2.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ooma Inc. (NYSE :OOMA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OOMA is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Ooma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.25, which is $10.28 above the current price. OOMA currently public float of 22.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OOMA was 83.91K shares.

OOMA’s Market Performance

OOMA stocks went down by -2.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.86% and a quarterly performance of -8.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Ooma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.82% for OOMA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OOMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OOMA stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for OOMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OOMA in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $25 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OOMA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OOMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to OOMA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

OOMA Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OOMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OOMA fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Ooma Inc. saw -38.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OOMA starting from Yeh Jenny C, who sale 675 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Yeh Jenny C now owns 48,574 shares of Ooma Inc., valued at $16,200 using the latest closing price.

Yeh Jenny C, the VP, General Counsel & Sec. of Ooma Inc., sale 3,817 shares at $22.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 29, which means that Yeh Jenny C is holding 48,574 shares at $84,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OOMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.00 for the present operating margin

+60.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ooma Inc. stands at -0.91. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.