Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Equinix Inc. (EQIX)

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $885.26. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ :EQIX) Right Now?

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 89.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is at 0.47.

EQIX currently public float of 90.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQIX was 463.75K shares.

EQIX’s Market Performance

EQIX stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.45% and a quarterly performance of -6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Equinix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.05% for EQIX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQIX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EQIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EQIX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $750 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQIX reach a price target of $790, previously predicting the price at $750. The rating they have provided for EQIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EQIX, setting the target price at $950 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

EQIX Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $683.10. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw -25.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 75 shares at the price of $705.16 back on Aug 16. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 17,827 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $52,887 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael Earl, the Chief Sales Officer of Equinix Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $713.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Campbell Michael Earl is holding 11,044 shares at $713,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+60.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +7.54. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.30 for asset returns.