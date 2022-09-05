Here’s Our Rant About Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) went down by -3.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Time to Check Into a New Pure Play on Business Travel

Is It Worth Investing in Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE :GBTG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Global Business Travel Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBTG currently public float of 16.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBTG was 164.14K shares.

GBTG’s Market Performance

GBTG stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.59% and a quarterly performance of -6.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Global Business Travel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.29% for GBTG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBTG stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for GBTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GBTG in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $12.50 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2022.

GBTG Trading at 14.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBTG rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Global Business Travel Group Inc. saw -23.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBTG starting from Van Vliet Christopher, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Aug 15. After this action, Van Vliet Christopher now owns 59,464 shares of Global Business Travel Group Inc., valued at $19,575 using the latest closing price.

Bush James Peter, the Director of Global Business Travel Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $7.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Bush James Peter is holding 5,000 shares at $35,231 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBTG

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.