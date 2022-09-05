Here’s How Your Trade Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Aggressively Right Now

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE :TNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNP is at 0.17.

TNP currently public float of 18.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNP was 202.32K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

TNP stocks went up by 2.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.80% and a quarterly performance of 38.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.09% for TNP stocks with a simple moving average of 56.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TNP, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 29th of the previous year.

TNP Trading at 27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.31%, as shares surge +25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.81. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 112.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -5.90 for asset returns.