EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) went down by -3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :EZFL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EZFill Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EZFL currently public float of 11.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EZFL was 65.79K shares.

EZFL’s Market Performance

EZFL stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.30% and a quarterly performance of 50.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.42% for EZFill Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.47% for EZFL stocks with a simple moving average of -33.81% for the last 200 days.

EZFL Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.55%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZFL fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7807. In addition, EZFill Holdings Inc. saw -48.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZFL starting from Reyes Luis Alejandro, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $0.41 back on May 26. After this action, Reyes Luis Alejandro now owns 36,163 shares of EZFill Holdings Inc., valued at $988 using the latest closing price.

Reyes Luis Alejandro, the Director of EZFill Holdings Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Reyes Luis Alejandro is holding 33,763 shares at $960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-121.22 for the present operating margin

-9.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZFill Holdings Inc. stands at -129.71. Equity return is now at value -65.30, with -57.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.76.