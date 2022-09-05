Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)?

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) went up by 7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $207.67. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE :NBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBR is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Nabors Industries Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $164.78, which is $38.77 above the current price. NBR currently public float of 8.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBR was 168.01K shares.

NBR’s Market Performance

NBR stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.56% and a quarterly performance of -26.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.88% for Nabors Industries Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.23% for NBR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBR reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for NBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NBR, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

NBR Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBR fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.31. In addition, Nabors Industries Ltd. saw 63.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBR starting from Kotts John P, who sale 400 shares at the price of $83.10 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kotts John P now owns 0 shares of Nabors Industries Ltd., valued at $33,240 using the latest closing price.

Kotts John P, the Director of Nabors Industries Ltd., sale 280 shares at $83.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kotts John P is holding 7,156 shares at $23,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.48 for the present operating margin

+1.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nabors Industries Ltd. stands at -28.69. Equity return is now at value -89.40, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.