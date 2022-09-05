Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)?

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) went down by -4.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.28. The company’s stock price has collected -10.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ :FARM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FARM is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Farmer Bros. Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FARM currently public float of 14.01M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FARM was 43.38K shares.

FARM’s Market Performance

FARM stocks went down by -10.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.82% and a quarterly performance of 3.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Farmer Bros. Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.51% for FARM stocks with a simple moving average of -14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FARM stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for FARM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FARM in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $14 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FARM reach a price target of $12.50, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for FARM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FARM, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

FARM Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FARM fell by -10.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Farmer Bros. Co. saw -30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FARM starting from POE ALFRED, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $5.52 back on Feb 07. After this action, POE ALFRED now owns 33,764 shares of Farmer Bros. Co., valued at $22,080 using the latest closing price.

Inofuentes Ruben E, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Farmer Bros. Co., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Inofuentes Ruben E is holding 78,282 shares at $99,518 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.37 for the present operating margin

+24.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Farmer Bros. Co. stands at -10.47. The total capital return value is set at -13.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.99. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM), the company’s capital structure generated 110.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.46. Total debt to assets is 27.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.