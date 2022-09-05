CVR Partners LP (UAN) Just Got Our Attention

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) went up by 4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.74. The company’s stock price has collected -7.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Partners LP (NYSE :UAN) Right Now?

CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAN is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CVR Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. UAN currently public float of 6.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAN was 108.42K shares.

UAN’s Market Performance

UAN stocks went down by -7.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.13% and a quarterly performance of 2.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 115.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for CVR Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for UAN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on January 16th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UAN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

UAN Trading at 16.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +4.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAN fell by -7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.36. In addition, CVR Partners LP saw 53.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAN starting from PYTOSH MARK A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $76.95 back on Nov 16. After this action, PYTOSH MARK A now owns 30,593 shares of CVR Partners LP, valued at $384,750 using the latest closing price.

Buhrig Melissa M, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of CVR Partners LP, purchase 2,200 shares at $77.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Buhrig Melissa M is holding 2,200 shares at $169,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.43 for the present operating margin

+30.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Partners LP stands at +14.67. Equity return is now at value 83.00, with 27.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.