Can Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) Remain Competitive?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) went down by -4.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.55. The company’s stock price has collected -8.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ :PAHC) Right Now?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAHC is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Phibro Animal Health Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $5.01 above the current price. PAHC currently public float of 20.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAHC was 115.24K shares.

PAHC’s Market Performance

PAHC stocks went down by -8.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.18% and a quarterly performance of -21.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Phibro Animal Health Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.99% for PAHC stocks with a simple moving average of -25.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAHC reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for PAHC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAHC, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

PAHC Trading at -21.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -21.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corporation saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+30.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corporation stands at +5.22. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.