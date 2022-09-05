Can Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Remain Competitive?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) went up by 21.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.60. The company’s stock price has collected 26.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PEAR) Right Now?

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.25 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $5.71, which is $3.12 above the current price. PEAR currently public float of 115.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PEAR was 259.84K shares.

PEAR’s Market Performance

PEAR stocks went up by 26.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.36% and a quarterly performance of -50.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Pear Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.19% for PEAR stocks with a simple moving average of -49.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

PEAR Trading at 28.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +5.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR rose by +26.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -65.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAR starting from 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who sale 222,761 shares at the price of $1.55 back on Aug 18. After this action, 5AM Partners IV, LLC now owns 594,362 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc., valued at $345,280 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of Pear Therapeutics Inc., sale 10,077 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 603,272 shares at $17,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2511.53 for the present operating margin

-24.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1548.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.