Can Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) Remain Competitive?

Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MITQ) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.87. The company’s stock price has collected 2.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX :MITQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MITQ currently public float of 7.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITQ was 581.29K shares.

MITQ’s Market Performance

MITQ stocks went up by 2.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.75% and a quarterly performance of 48.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.09% for MITQ stocks with a simple moving average of 9.51% for the last 200 days.

MITQ Trading at 23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, as shares surge +31.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITQ rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4250. In addition, Moving iMage Technologies Inc. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITQ starting from RAFNSON PHILIP L., who purchase 41,700 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 27. After this action, RAFNSON PHILIP L. now owns 2,074,828 shares of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., valued at $49,877 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT BEVAN, the EVP Operations of Moving iMage Technologies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that WRIGHT BEVAN is holding 600,630 shares at $12,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.68 for the present operating margin

+21.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moving iMage Technologies Inc. stands at -14.38. The total capital return value is set at -86.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -244.03. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.