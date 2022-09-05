Can MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) Remain Competitive?

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX:MAIA) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s stock price has collected 12.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX :MAIA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MAIA currently public float of 6.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAIA was 1.33M shares.

MAIA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.04% for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for MAIA stocks with a simple moving average of -8.19% for the last 200 days.

MAIA Trading at -8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +12.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.28. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. saw -4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 283 shares at the price of $3.97 back on Aug 30. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 288,665 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc., valued at $1,125 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

Equity return is now at value -168.40, with -134.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.97.