Can Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Remain Competitive?

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went up by 3.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected 4.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is -$0.95 below the current price. ADGI currently public float of 73.14M and currently shorts hold a 5.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 760.98K shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went up by 4.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.47% and a quarterly performance of 51.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.43% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ADGI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ADGI Trading at 20.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -34.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADGI starting from Hering David, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hering David now owns 8,000 shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,160 using the latest closing price.

Elia Marc, the Director of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., purchase 584,451 shares at $4.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Elia Marc is holding 9,248,250 shares at $2,700,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADGI

Equity return is now at value -57.10, with -50.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.94.