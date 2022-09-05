Can A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Remain Competitive?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.60. The company’s stock price has collected -21.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRK) Right Now?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRK is at -0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.33, which is $22.26 above the current price. AMRK currently public float of 17.43M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRK was 211.51K shares.

AMRK’s Market Performance

AMRK stocks went down by -21.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.68% and a quarterly performance of -21.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.37% for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.27% for AMRK stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRK stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMRK in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $105 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRK reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AMRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

AMRK Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -11.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRK fell by -21.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.33. In addition, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. saw -5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRK starting from Wittmeyer Michael R., who sale 12,659 shares at the price of $33.35 back on Jun 09. After this action, Wittmeyer Michael R. now owns 480,589 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., valued at $422,203 using the latest closing price.

Wittmeyer Michael R., the Director of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc., sale 8,951 shares at $34.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Wittmeyer Michael R. is holding 493,248 shares at $304,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.67 for the present operating margin

+4.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 36.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.49. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK), the company’s capital structure generated 159.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 48.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.36 and the total asset turnover is 7.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.