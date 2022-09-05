Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) went down by -15.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s stock price has collected -17.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ :CVGW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVGW is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Calavo Growers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.50, which is $11.41 above the current price. CVGW currently public float of 16.79M and currently shorts hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVGW was 93.94K shares.

CVGW’s Market Performance

CVGW stocks went down by -17.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.60% and a quarterly performance of -7.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Calavo Growers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.47% for CVGW stocks with a simple moving average of -12.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVGW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVGW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVGW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $85 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVGW reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for CVGW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

CVGW Trading at -17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -15.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVGW fell by -17.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.73. In addition, Calavo Growers Inc. saw -17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVGW starting from Hollister Steve, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $36.12 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hollister Steve now owns 28,350 shares of Calavo Growers Inc., valued at $180,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVGW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.11 for the present operating margin

+5.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calavo Growers Inc. stands at -1.12. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.