Buy or Sell Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.00. The company’s stock price has collected -28.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ :DAKT) Right Now?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 255.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Daktronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $2.43 above the current price. DAKT currently public float of 35.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAKT was 304.01K shares.

DAKT’s Market Performance

DAKT stocks went down by -28.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.26% and a quarterly performance of -6.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Daktronics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.93% for DAKT stocks with a simple moving average of -24.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24th of the previous year 2018.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DAKT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

DAKT Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -20.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT fell by -28.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw -39.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Kurtenbach Reece A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $2.99 back on Jun 13. After this action, Kurtenbach Reece A now owns 437,043 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $44,844 using the latest closing price.

Kurtenbach Reece A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Daktronics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $4.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Kurtenbach Reece A is holding 422,043 shares at $40,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+19.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.10. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.