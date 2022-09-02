U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) went down by -8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.54. The company’s stock price has collected -15.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SLCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLCA is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.75, which is $6.95 above the current price. SLCA currently public float of 73.92M and currently shorts hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLCA was 1.13M shares.

SLCA’s Market Performance

SLCA stocks went down by -15.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.01% and a quarterly performance of -27.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.97% for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.20% for SLCA stocks with a simple moving average of -4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLCA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SLCA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SLCA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLCA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SLCA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to SLCA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 02nd of the current year.

SLCA Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLCA fell by -15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. saw 36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLCA starting from KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $15.12 back on Aug 29. After this action, KACAL WILLIAM JENNINGS now owns 171,346 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., valued at $756,000 using the latest closing price.

SHAVER CHARLES W, the Director of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that SHAVER CHARLES W is holding 88,114 shares at $472,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stands at -3.06. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.