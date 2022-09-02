Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) went down by -15.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.79. The company’s stock price has collected -33.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ :LQDA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LQDA is at 0.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Liquidia Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.29, which is $7.85 above the current price. LQDA currently public float of 48.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LQDA was 2.09M shares.

LQDA’s Market Performance

LQDA stocks went down by -33.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.72% and a quarterly performance of 11.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.00% for Liquidia Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.59% for LQDA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2022.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDA reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LQDA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LQDA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on May 31st of the current year.

LQDA Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.18%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA fell by -33.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Liquidia Corporation saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Moomaw Scott, who purchase 2,160 shares at the price of $4.90 back on Aug 31. After this action, Moomaw Scott now owns 9,810 shares of Liquidia Corporation, valued at $10,594 using the latest closing price.

Lippe Robert A, the Chief Operations Officer of Liquidia Corporation, purchase 1,918 shares at $4.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Lippe Robert A is holding 98,026 shares at $9,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-217.94 for the present operating margin

+53.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corporation stands at -222.98. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -41.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.