Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRAB) Right Now?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Grab Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.32, which is $1.51 above the current price. GRAB currently public float of 2.77B and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAB was 25.93M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.03% and a quarterly performance of 9.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.47% for GRAB stocks with a simple moving average of -39.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3.80 based on the research report published on August 08th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to GRAB, setting the target price at $3.20 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

GRAB Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.96%, as shares sank -20.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -9.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-229.33 for the present operating margin

-58.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -510.96. Equity return is now at value -78.20, with -29.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.