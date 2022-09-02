Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) went down by -5.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/31/22 that ChargePoint’s Earnings Fell Short. The Stock Is Soaring Anyway.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CHPT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.95, which is $8.16 above the current price. CHPT currently public float of 325.62M and currently shorts hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHPT was 10.20M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT stocks went down by -2.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.07% and a quarterly performance of 10.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.65% for CHPT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHPT reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CHPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CHPT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

CHPT Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.03. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. saw -19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from Sidle Eric, who sale 33,442 shares at the price of $18.55 back on Aug 12. After this action, Sidle Eric now owns 584,561 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., valued at $620,268 using the latest closing price.

Jansen Colleen, the Chief Marketing Officer of ChargePoint Holdings Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Jansen Colleen is holding 589,597 shares at $266,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -33.60 for asset returns.